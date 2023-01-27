Kern County jury convicts Ridgecrest man of murder, attempted murder

A Kern County jury found a Ridgecrest man guilty of killing his neighbor and trying to murder his wife, the Kern County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.
Jose Romero, 67, argued with his then-wife on Aug. 20, 2017 before going out for beers, the district attorney's office said in a news release. Romero began arguing with his wife again after returning and then attempted to shoot the woman, Estela Rodas.
The gun failed to fire so Romero beat his Rodas with it, the news release from the district attorney's office said. Rodas and her 11-year-old grandson then ran away.
Romero went to his neighbor's house after retrieving an AK-47, and shot the neighbor while barging his way inside to find Rodas, prosecutors wrote in the news release.
Rodas and her grandson were in a different house and police were called to help. Kern County Sheriff's deputies and the Ridgecrest Police Department arrived and found the shooter, Romero, standing on his front porch asking for them to kill him. Officers tackled Romero when he ran away and then arrested him.
Jurors returned Thursday with a guilty verdict for first-degree murder and attempted murder. Romero was also convicted of assault with a firearm, inflicting injuries on a spouse and willful cruelty to a child. He was acquitted of threatening someone with an intent to terrorize.
Sentencing was set for Feb. 27. Romero faces 75 years to life in prison, prosecutors noted.