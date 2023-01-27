 Skip to main content
Kern County jury convicts Ridgecrest man of murder, attempted murder

Jose Romero

A Kern County jury found Ridgecrest resident Jose Romero, 67, guilty of killing his neighbor and trying to murder his wife, the Kern County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Jose Romero, 67, argued with his then-wife on Aug. 20, 2017 before going out for beers, the district attorney's office said in a news release. Romero began arguing with his wife again after returning and then attempted to shoot the woman, Estela Rodas.

