Kern County jury convicts man of second-degree murder while driving intoxicated

A Kern County jury convicted a man of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing bodily injury and driving on a suspended license, said the Kern County District Attorney’s Office in a news release.
On Oct. 28, 2018, Cristian Avalos and his friend drank many alcoholic beverages at a club before driving around Bakersfield while intoxicated. Before midnight, Avalos drove his friend’s car on Panama Lane at speeds reaching 107 mph, said the DA’s news release.
Avalos ran a red light on Highway 99 north off-ramp and crashed into a car driven by 28-year-old Pablo Villarreal Garcia, who died on impact, said the DA’s news release. The passenger in Avalos’ car was severely injured, but survived, said the news release.
Avalos' blood alcohol concentration was 0.24, three times the legal limit of 0.08, said the DA’s news release.
The convicted had a prior DUI in October 2013 and signed a Watson Advisement. Those who have been convicted of a DUI must sign the Watson Advisement to acknowledge the harm driving under the influence causes.
Therefore, an individual knows the danger a DUI. Under the Watson Advisement, if the same individual is convicted of a DUI again, they can be tried with murder, reads the Watson Advisement.
“Cristian Avalos chose to ignore common sense and explicit warnings from the justice system that drunk driving put lives in danger and could result in murder prosecution," said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer in a news release. “By driving recklessly through the city at speeds of over 100 miles per hour with a blood alcohol concentration three times the legal limit, Avalos showed a complete disregard for the lives of everyone on the road. A murder conviction is the best and only response to those whose indifference for the lives of others results in the death of an innocent victim.”
Avalos will be sentenced on Oct. 14. He faces a life sentence.