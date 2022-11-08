 Skip to main content
Kern County jury convicts man of murder

A Kern County jury convicted a man Tuesday of first-degree murder, as well as discharging a firearm causing death and possessing a firearm after previously having been convicted of a felony.

Gary Jennings brandished a firearm outside the Rosedale Inn on April 18, 2021, in response to an argument with a group of people near the room where he was staying. 

