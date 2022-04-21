Kern County jury convicts man of murder

A Kern County jury Wednesday found a man guilty of murder in an April 2020 fatal shooting in Lamont.
Juan Pablo Gonzalez Ambriz, 27, was found guilty of firing an AR-15 rifle at an SUV outside his Fuller Drive residence after the occupants of the SUV confronted him about speeding on April 26, 2020.
Ambriz fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, which had four people inside, as it left his residence. One of the rounds struck 19-year-old Anthony Moreno, who was taken to Kern Medical where he died from his injuries.
Ambriz was also found guilty of three counts of premeditated attempted murder with an assault weapon.
As a result of the conviction, Ambriz could face more than 50 years in prison when he’s due back for sentencing on May 18.