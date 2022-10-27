 Skip to main content
Kern County jury convicts man of murder in motel shooting

John Hardison

 Courtesy Kern County DA

A Kern County jury convicted a man of a murder, firearm and drug charge Wednesday, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

John Hardison was found guilty of first-degree murder, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and the unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

