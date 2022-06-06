Kern County jury convicts man of first-degree murder

A Kern County jury Friday convicted a man of murder in the shooting death of his landlord.
Alvaro Cruz was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Narciso Martinez. The jury also found Cruz guilty of discharging a firearm causing death regarding the murder, which was committed on a rural property west of Wasco.
Martinez was working at his family’s ranch with his cousin and girlfriend on June 9, when he saw Cruz, who had rented a portion of the property from Martinez.
Martinez was confronting Cruz over a rent dispute when Cruz got into his SUV and reversed the vehicle toward Martinez, who stepped to the side to avoid being struck by the vehicle.
As Martinez stood next to the driver's door, he continued to demand that Cruz to leave the ranch. Rather than immediately leave, Cruz produced a firearm and, from the vehicle, fired three shots into Martinez’s chest and stomach.
Martinez took a few steps away before he collapsed to the ground due to his multiple gunshot wounds. Cruz then fled the property in his vehicle, crashing through a gate on his way out, and then driving directly through a field as he escaped.
Martinez’s cousin and girlfriend, who were nearby and witnessed the murder, called 911 immediately after the shooting. An investigation by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office yielded eyewitness information, aerial photographs from a KCSO helicopter, DNA evidence and additional evidence that tied Cruz to the scene of the crime, as well as corroborating eyewitness accounts. The KCSO located Cruz in Corona in July.
Cruz faces a sentence of up to 50 years to life in prison at his sentencing hearing on July 14.