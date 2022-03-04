Kern County jury convicts man of child sexual assault

A Kern County jury on Thursday convicted a man of multiple counts of child sexual molestation, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 years by force, attempted sexual intercourse with a child under 10 years and dissuading a witness.
Robert Lee Perry’s charges were brought forth after the 29-year-old was caught assaulting a 9-year-old victim by a relative of the victim in central Bakersfield, according to a news release from the Kern County DA’s office.
The jury also found that Perry made numerous jail calls to the relative to dissuade her from testifying after Perry was arrested.
Perry faces a potential sentence of 49 years in prison March 28 when he’s due back in court for sentencing.