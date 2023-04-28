 Skip to main content
Kern County jury convicts man of attempted murder after he shot at 2 deputies, man

A Kern County jury convicted a man Wednesday of attempting to kill a man and two Kern County Sheriff’s deputies.

Michael Cornejo was getting a ride from a person in August 2022 after a small party in Lamont when, prosecutors said, Cornejo allegedly attempted to shoot the motorist and struck him in the face with a firearm. The firearm malfunctioned, and both left the area.

