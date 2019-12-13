A man who operated a day care in McFarland was convicted by a jury this week on 10 felony charges of child molestation and sex crimes against children, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.
Armando Villanueva, 57, faces life in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 9.
Over the course of a two month trial, evidence was presented showing he abused eight children at an in-home day care between 2006 and 2016.
"The abuse of children by those entrusted with their care will not be tolerated in our community," said District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer in a news release. "Abuse of any child is unacceptable, and this case included multiple child victims."
