Kern County jury awards local victims of PG&E natural gas explosion record payout

Five members of a Bakersfield family were awarded $73.6 million Friday, the highest civil jury verdict in Kern County history, according to the attorney who led the family's lawsuit against two local companies and a giant investor-owned utility.
But the total judgment, including previous settlements and pre-judgment interest, equaled more than $114 million, plaintiffs attorney Daniel Rodriguez said at his downtown Bakersfield offices following the rendering of the verdict in Kern County Superior Court.
"Justice was served," Rodriguez said. "All of the companies involved in this case cut corners when it came to safety. They all violated basic safety laws, basic safety rules, basic safety regulations — and because of that, a family paid the price."
In its verdict, the jury also assigned percentages of fault to defendants and former defendants in the trial, Big N Deep Agricultural Development, Ag-Wise Enterprises and PG&E.
The jury found that McFarland-based Big N Deep was responsible for 50 percent of the fault, Pacific Gas and Electric 40 percent and Ag-Wise Enterprises 10 percent.
The civil trial stemmed from a massive explosion and fire that occurred Nov. 13, 2015, when the driver of a bulldozer who was "ripping" farm acreage near Houghton and Wible roads in rural south Bakersfield struck an underground, high-pressure natural gas transmission line owned by PG&E.
The power of the blast sent twin flames shooting high into the air, destroying a new dream home, several vehicles, and forcing Gloria Ruckman to wrap her 17-day-old infant son into a jacket, press him to her chest and flee her new home, followed closely by her mother, the boy's grandmother, Amalia Leal.
The plan was to drive away as fast as possible from the towers of flame roaring behind the house. But the cars in front were already burning, as were the trees and even the grass.
A man driving nearby stopped to whisk the women and the baby into his vehicle and away to relative safety.
Leal spent more than a month in a local burn unit; her daughter, much longer. They both suffered serious burns that were slowly and painfully treated with skin grafts.
But the attorneys representing the family also asked for damages on behalf of Ruckman's husband, Robert Ruckman; the couple's young son who is now 6; and Leal's husband, Gil Leal.
"There was some debate as to the percentages of fault," Rodriguez said Friday. "Who was the bigger culprit? Was it the utility company? Was it the excavator? Who played a greater part?
"There was more than enough fault to go around," he said.
And at the end of the day, Rodriguez said, he thinks the jury got it right.
"The dig ticket in this case had expired," he said of the permit to dig in the field. "It had (been) expired for eight days."
Joseph Low, who worked in the courtroom alongside Rodriguez, presented evidence and experts during trial that the Ruckmans' son, who is now nearly 7, has suffered from delays in his speech patterns, comprehension and social functioning.
The diagnosis? Blast-induced traumatic brain injury, Low told the jury. Cognitive delays, problems with his fine-motor skills, balance issues and much more.
Attorney Adam Benkoski emailed the following statement Friday on behalf of Big N Deep:
"This was a tragic accident," the statement read. "Big N Deep respects the efforts that the jury made in coming to its conclusion. We are evaluating any potential appellate issues that will need to be resolved in the upcoming weeks."
In addition, Big N Deep owners Jeff and Collin Alexander emailed a separate statement:
"We know this situation is extremely difficult and we can't see on the other side of it yet," they said in their statement. "But we have to trust that our God is bigger than any situation or our fears. We ask you that you be present in this moment with your peace. We pray for faith, peace, hope and joy in this situation, and we give all the glory and all honor in the mighty name, Jesus."
PG&E, which reached a settlement with the plaintiffs shortly after the trial began, emailed the following:
"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those impacted by this tragic incident," PG&E said. "We reached a settlement agreement last month. We remain committed to keeping our customers, coworkers, contractors and communities we serve safe. The terms of the settlement agreement are confidential."
James Baratta, the Southern California attorney representing Ag-Wise, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday. But Baratta, in his closing arguments on Wednesday, suggested to the jury that his client, Ag-Wise, should not be held responsible for more than 10 percent of the fault in the case.
That was exactly the percentage the jury decided upon in Friday's verdict.
Rodriguez said the courtroom remained quiet and respectful as the verdict was read.
"The families are thankful and grateful to the jurors for their sacrifice and their hard work," Rodriguez said of his and Low's clients. "Our system of justice does not work, does not exist, without conscientious folks like this who take time out of their busy lives to come in and do this."
"The family hopes," Rodriguez added, "that this verdict will send a message to all companies, utility companies, excavation companies, that there's a price to pay, that sooner or later, there are consequences to be paid for their bad choices."