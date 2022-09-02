 Skip to main content
Kern County jury awards local victims of PG&E natural gas explosion record payout

Five members of a Bakersfield family were awarded $73.6 million Friday, the highest civil jury verdict in Kern County history, according to the attorney who led the family's lawsuit against two local companies and a giant investor-owned utility.

But the total judgment, including previous settlements and pre-judgment interest, equaled more than $114 million, plaintiffs attorney Daniel Rodriguez said at his downtown Bakersfield offices following the rendering of the verdict in Kern County Superior Court.

