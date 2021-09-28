Kern County jury awards $10 million to man struck by truck

A Kern County jury has awarded more than $13 million to a man who suffered brain damage and other injuries after a semi-truck careened into his car four years ago.
In addition to the money for Larry Little, attorneys for the couple also secured $3 million for his spouse, Susan Little, for losses she will face because her husband is impaired.
“It's a symbol that a group of people from the community in Bakersfield made a symbolic gesture to say we honor a human being being hurt,” Courtney Rowley, one of the attorneys for the couple, said of Friday's verdict.
Larry Little was making a right turn onto Gosford from Ming Avenue on May 17, 2017. A truck, operated by defendant Davinder Singh, drove into the intersection against a red light and plowed into Little’s driver’s side door, according to a settlement conference statement. Witnesses said Singh was driving 60 to 65 mph with a cell phone attached to his ear, looking down, according to that document.
That paperwork filed in court states Little lost consciousness and stopped breathing after the impact. A respiratory therapist and nurse pulled him out of the car, and said he was “not breathing and was purple,” the settlement conference statement reported.
Little was taken to Kern Medical and was discharged the next day. However, he returned after seven days with complaints of ongoing pain. Doctors found a left shoulder injury, rib fractures, hearing and memory loss, among other medical problems, according to the document.
These injuries completely changed Little’s life.
“His family members came in to testify about how strong he was and how he was the leader and protector of the family,” said Nick Rowley, the lead attorney on Little's case. “Now, he's someone who isolates himself.”
Little owned an alarm company and was the sole employee. He worked for 10 to 12 hours a day. After the accident, he could only work four hours per week. Even lifting his hand over his head became hard, the court documents said.
Attorneys for Little had originally wanted to settle for $1 million. However, the defendant rejected that demand and therefore the plaintiffs demanded $10 million, with interest for lost time.
"They have suffered that loss through no choice of their own ... it will give them some measure of financial comfort for as long as they live,” said Ralph Wegis, another attorney for the Littles. “(It) is really the only thing that we in the law can achieve for them.”