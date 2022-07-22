 Skip to main content
Kern County jury acquits man of vehicular manslaughter

A Kern County jury Thursday acquitted a man of two charges in connection with a 2019 fatal traffic collision.

Luciano Dejesus was acquitted of one misdemeanor count of vehicle manslaughter without gross negligence and another misdemeanor count of reckless driving with injury.

