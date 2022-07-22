Kern County jury acquits man of vehicular manslaughter

A Kern County jury Thursday acquitted a man of two charges in connection with a 2019 fatal traffic collision.
Luciano Dejesus was acquitted of one misdemeanor count of vehicle manslaughter without gross negligence and another misdemeanor count of reckless driving with injury.
Prosecutor alleged that around noon on June 22, 2019, Dejesus recklessly turned his car left across eastbound lanes on Olive Drive, east of Roberts Lane, in front of James Morse.
Morse, who was riding a motorcycle, was struck and died as a result of injuries he sustained in the collision.
Investigators from the Public Defender’s Office found an uninvolved neutral witness who testified to seeing a truck side swiping Dejesus' car immediately prior to the accident, causing him to roll into oncoming traffic.
The jury deliberated approximately two hours before returning its verdict.
Dejesus was not intoxicated, using his cellphone or otherwise distracted at the time of the collision, according to a news release from the Public Defender’s Office. He also stayed at the scene and rendered aid to Morse, even after the truck that caused the accident fled the scene.