Kern County judge appointed to Judicial Council of California

Kern Superior Court announced Judge Judith K. Dulcich’s appointment to the Judicial Council of California.
California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye announced the appointment Friday.
Judge Dulcich is the first Kern judge to be appointed to the Judicial Council since 1967.
Cantil-Sakauye appointed one new voting member and four new advisory (non-voting) members to the Judicial Council.
Dulcich was one of two new advisory (non-voting) members of the council who will begin a three-year term starting Sept. 15.
She currently presides over felony cases in the court's Criminal Division, but has handled calendars for traffic, family law, small claims, unlawful detainer, and limited civil cases.
She has also served as both the Kern court's presiding judge and assistant presiding judge. Dulcich serves as a member of the council's Advisory Committee on Providing Access and Fairness and as a liaison to the State Bar's Council on Access and Fairness.
She previously served on the council's Trial Court Presiding Judges Advisory Committee and Pretrial Reform Operations Workgroup.