Upset over the recent power shutoff to thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers, the Kern County Board of Supervisors will join a coalition of counties hoping to make the process better.
At Tuesday’s board meeting, the supervisors voted to join six counties and one city that plan to work together to influence the rule-making process of PG&E’s power shut-offs.
As PG&E and other energy companies continue to shut off power throughout the state — on Tuesday, the company announced yet another potential shut-off for 75 Kern customers — the California Public Utilities Commission is in the process of revising the rules that govern those shut-offs.
Hundreds of thousands of PG&E customers were impacted by the power shut-offs in early October, including around 4,000 in Kern County.
The shut-offs raised concerns over PG&E’s communication and the impact on customers that rely on electricity for medical devices.
PG&E’s website crashed during the shut-offs, making it difficult for customers to obtain information during the event. In Kern County, some customers complained that they did not receive advance warning of the shut-offs.
With more shut-offs possible, supervisors said they did not want a repeat performance.
“All of our medically-sensitive population here locally are going to be just as vulnerable, or more, than they were the first time,” Supervisor Mike Maggard said at Tuesday’s Board meeting.
Supervisor Mick Gleason echoed a similar sentiment.
“We need some type of regular-scheduled plan of attack of how Kern County is going to influence decision makers and represent our constituents,” he said.
Specific steps, however, were not discussed at the meeting. The group will retain the services of a private law firm to represent its interests.
The group’s efforts could lead to stricter rules regarding required communication in the event of a shut-off, and they could change the criteria in which a shut-off could be legal.
“What’s going to do us good is focusing on the future, focusing on how do we get out of this mess,” Gleason said, “how do we take care of our constituents, and how do we influence decision makers to best support what we need to do.”
