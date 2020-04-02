Kern County Public Health Services has issued a new order banning all public and private gatherings, and will soon begin increasing enforcement of non-essential businesses that remain open despite the ban.
The new order, issued on Thursday by Kern County Public Health Officer Kristopher Lyon, reinforces Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order from early March, and introduces misdemeanor criminal charges and fines to those who violate it.
On Thursday, the county said it would not enforce the part of the order that relates to private gatherings, but would focus on non-essential businesses that remain open.
"We continue to educate those businesses who are non-compliant by following up with education," Public Health Spokesperson Michelle Corson wrote in an email. "If businesses continue to disregard the Governor’s executive order and put our community at risk, we will invoke the options within this order."
The options in the order include an up to six month stay in jail and a $1,000 fine, along with a misdemeanor charge.
The order also mandates people who are over the age of 65, or have compromised immune systems or a chronic underlying condition self-quarantine.
The Bakersfield Police Department has been meeting with the health department to discuss potential enforcement of the order, said Spokesperson Nathan McCauley, but a timeline has not yet been set on when it could start.
"Public Health has already begun notifying different businesses in trying to get voluntary compliance prior to this," he said. "There should hopefully be more information coming out in the near future."
City Manager Christian Clegg said many businesses had already voluntarily shut down, and city staff would be available to help Public Health enforce compliance with the order.
As the county moves forward with enforcing the business closure rule, many businesses remained confused about ho gets to remain open and who must close.
To help combat the confusion, local governments teamed up with business leaders to create an emergency hotline to help allay confusion. Businesses can call 661-336-6860 or email 661-336-6860 to ask questions of a newly created business resources response team.
Still, many businesses have seemingly defied the county's order, either out of ignorance or purposefully. But now the public has been asked to get involved.
The county has released an online map where local residents can report noncompliant businesses. Available at, kernpublichealth.com/2019-novel-coronavirus/, the map gives members of the public to report instances of businesses holding public gatherings, not complying with social distancing rules or even operating in general.
On Thursday, the map depicted dozens of businesses across Kern County, including alleged violations of the county’s order with some.
Despite the pressure put on businesses, Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Nick Ortiz complimented Public Health’s approach to the necessary shutdowns, saying that unlike other cities and counties, Kern officials had moved at a deliberate pace, starting with education before moving to more drastic measures.
The quicker COVID-19 can be vanquished from the county, the faster local companies can get back to work.
“Business planning ultimately relies on certainty, which is currently in short supply,” Ortiz said in an email to The Californian. “The only certain thing is that our economy can’t function under lockdown and we won’t be able to get back to normal operations before the public health threat subsides.”
This doesn't look like a good venue for intelligent discussion, with the exception of Gary Crabtree's description of actions at Stockdale Country Club. Immediately it becomes a dig at old white men, and a bevy of ya ya ya's.
Why did NY get hit so hard when more traffic from China comes into California than anywhere else - over 7,000/day, I am told. Something to consider. In January, my son, a friend of his and another got really sick with fever and dry coughing, miserable to say the least. I wasn't feeling great, but compared to today, I might have been sicker than just being an "old 85 year old white man."
My son brought out a chart of February temperatures showing a number of days in the 80's. Rush Limbaugh noted that for all California's Asian traffic, it should have far more infections than NY. Could it be the warm February created a "firewall" against the virus and slowed or stopped the spread, leaving a large number of people with antibodies to resist further infection, even to share with others through plasma injections?
We've been told the virus is most active for spreading when people feel just fine in the first 4 or 5 days. The people of California may have had a blessing in spite of the actions of their elected officials, like calling Trump a Xenophobe for cutting off China travel, etc, etc. I wonder if our labs and/or the Houchin Blood Bank, which collects plasma, could check people like my son and his friend for COVID-19 antibodies. It could be another of many breakthroughs.
virologist, Rush Limbaugh. Mr. Todd, I'm sorry science has evolved and left a large portion of United States behind. But sourcing a radio talk head for a pandemic may not be helpful.
Why are all the cigarette joints allowed to stay open. The one on Rosedale and Calloway seems like a meeting place. All those businesses are closed but there are 8-10 cars and people hanging out smoking and talking, skateboarding, etc. Why?
Not buying it! Stats don’t compare to even the flu!
5,648 in US dead in less than 2 months, it beats the Flu
Shark, do you know what this year's seasonal influenza stats are?
People be acting cray cray.
First, why are we hiding behind alternate names like trolls. This is a serious wide spread virus and highly contagious. Maybe people are not using their real names because of blow back? Follow the rules and place pressure on local government to keep "Everyone" safe.
You're right Gary. There are idiots among us! Shut down the course!
Taking a citizens 1st and 4th amendment rights is considered tyranny! You leave me with no other option than to use my 2nd!
Use it on yourself.
I'm sorry that was inappropriate🙄
Stockdale Country Club has been ordered to shut down all golf and tennis operations. The club has all appropriate measures for golf including one person per cart, raising cups so the ball doesn't have to be touched, prohibiting the touching of the flag-stick and all members social distance. If the health idiots don't know, golf is played outdoors and is a good form of exercise. What are we supposed to do, stay in our closets and eat ourselves to death. This is total BS capitalized. Don't start in about it being a private club. All courses should be open.
Ok, Boomer.
I wish we weren't all worried about older white men.....
Close it down. Boomers spreading corona everywhere
Yes! Always another day to play, follow the rules!!!!
You just proved you're the health idiot.
