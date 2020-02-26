Teams from various local colleges will hold a Kern County internship workshop March 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The workshop will be held at Bakersfield College's Launchpad space, located at 2100 Chester Ave. room 106.
Officials from Bakersfield College, Taft College and Cal State Bakersfield will discuss what internship programs they offer and how employers can fill the void in their workforce with local talent.
Local business leaders, student interns and college job placement professionals will be part of panels at the workshop as well.
Registration is free and lunch is provided at the event. Those interested in participating can register at https://bit.ly/2vslAXw
For more information, contact Freddie Rodriguez at Freddie.rodriguez@bakersfieldcollege.edu or 395-3582.
