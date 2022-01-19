Kern County hosting pair of cleanup efforts in Taft

Kern County is hosting a pair of cleanup efforts in Taft on Saturday.
For residents looking to dispose of unwanted household items, such as TVs, E-waste, appliances, furniture and tires, Kern County Public Works is hosting a bulk-waste collection event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Westside Waste Management Offices at 274 E. Cedar Street in Taft.
Keep Kern Beautiful (KKB), in partnership with Westside Waste Management, West Side Recreation and Parks District, Taft High School Oil Technology Academy and the Rotary Club of Taft, invite all Kern County residents to join in a community cleanup to help beautify the Taft community from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday
The meetup is scheduled to take place in a large empty lot about four lots north of the corner of Cedar Street and Jefferson Street, according to county officials.