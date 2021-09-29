Kern County hosting hazardous waste collection events throughout October

Kern County will host four hazardous waste collection events in October. The events allow residents to drop off hazardous waste for free.
Only residential waste will be accepted. All events take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The events are:
Saturday: Tehachapi Recycling and Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.
Oct. 16: Taft Recycling and Sanitary Landfill, 13351 Elk Hills Road.
Oct. 23: Boron Recycling and Sanitary Landfill, 11400 Boron Ave.
Oct 30: Tehachapi Recycling and Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.
Household hazardous waste can also be dropped off at the following locations.
Metro-Bakersfield Solid Waste Facility: 4951 Standard St., open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Mojave Solid Waste Facility: 17035 Finnin St., open first Saturday of January, March, May, July, September, November, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Ridgecrest Solid Waste Facility: 3301 Bowman Rd., open second and fourth Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The county asks residents to transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste in a single trip, with no more than five pounds per container. Containers must not leak. Materials must not be mixed. Materials should be separated from passengers.