Kern County hosting bulky waste collection event, community cleanup in Taft

In an effort to address litter and prevent illegal dumping in Kern County, the Taft community is hosting a bulky waste collection event, as well as a community cleanup effort Jan. 22.
For residents who are looking to dispose of their unwanted household items, such as TVs, E-waste, appliances, furniture and tires, Kern County Public Works will be hosting the waste-collection event from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 22 at Taft Veterans Hall, at 218 Taylor St. in Taft.
Keep Kern Beautiful, in partnership with Westside Waste Management, West Side Recreation and Parks District, Taft High School Oil Technology Academy and the Rotary Club of Taft, is inviting all Kern County residents to join in a community cleanup to help beautify the Taft community. The cleanup effort is set for 8-10 a.m. Jan. 22.
The meetup location is a large empty lot about four lots north of the corner of Cedar Street and Jefferson Street in Taft.
Anyone interested in participating should contact Christopher McGehee at chrismrotary@gmail.com to sign up.
Items not accepted at the event include construction waste, demolition and remodeling waste, household trash, green waste, hazardous waste and commercial waste.
For more information, visit www.KernPublicWorks.com.