Kern County Hispanic Chamber named 'Chamber of the Year' for pandemic efforts

The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has won Chamber of the Year from the California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
"The California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce was truly impressed and inspired by the work the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has been accomplishing throughout the pandemic,” Julian Canete, president and CEO of the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, said in a news release. “Kern County not only continued to serve its members but found a way to focus on and serve Kern County’s Hispanic community at large."
The local Hispanic chamber is scheduled to receive the award at the annual statewide convention on Saturday.
Chosen from 115 chambers and affiliates, the award recognizes the Kern County chamber's work bringing free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics to local residents.
The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce was a leading member of the local Latino COVID Task Force.
“This is an absolute honor that I am proud to share with our Board of Directors, especially, over the course of the past two years,” Jay Tamsi, president and CEO of the KCHCC, said in a statement. “Our organization is resilient and continues to be dedicated to Kern County’s economic and community development."
"These widely successful and heavily attended clinics are due in part, to the chamber’s strong community presence and esteemed reputation," the state chamber said in the release.
In addition to spearheading the task force, the local Hispanic chamber held virtual learning sessions for local businesses to teach about health and safety rules.