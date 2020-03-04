Kern County has hired a new chief operating officer, one of the highest-ranking positions within the County Administrative Office.
Shafter Acting City Manager James Zervis will replace outgoing COO Nancy Anderson, who accepted a position in Santa Barbara County several weeks ago.
Zervis will begin March 16.
“We’re excited to have Mr. Zervis join our team in a few weeks,” County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said in a statement. “He brings incredible experience to the team. His background in financial management and leadership in both the public and private sector will be a great asset to Kern County as we move forward.”
Alsop added the appointment fell in line with the department’s focus on ensuring success in all areas of business.
Zervis became the acting manager of Shafter after the departure of Scott Hurlbert in August. Prior to taking the position, Zervis served as Shafter’s administrative services director and treasurer, beginning in 2011. He has also held leadership positions in Wasco and has worked in private industry.
A part-time lecturer in financial accounting and reporting at Cal State Bakersfield, Zervis holds a masters degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix and a bachelors degree in accounting and business administration from Central Washington University.
