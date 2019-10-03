The annual Kern County Heart and Stroke Walk will take place on Oct. 19, according to a news release.
The 2K and 5K walk will help encourage healthy habits while raising funds to support the American Heart Association's research to fight heart disease and stroke, according to the release.
The walk will take place at California State University Bakersfield's amphitheater at 9001 Stockdale Highway from 8 to 11:30 a.m., according to the release.
To register for free and for more information visit BakersfieldHeartWalk.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.