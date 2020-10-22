The annual Kern County Heart and Stroke Walk will be held in a virtual format on Saturday.
According to a news release from the American Heart Association, the event’s purpose is to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage an active lifestyle.
“The Kern County Heart and Stroke Walk has always been more than just a one-day effort,” said Ken Keller, 2020 Kern County Heart and Stroke Walk Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Dignity Health - Bakersfield Memorial Hospital. “Many of these teams have been active throughout the year and working to raise funds for American Heart Association. We are grateful to them and to the local business community for the support of healthy lifestyles.”
According to the news release, participants and teams will connect at 9 a.m. for a digital celebration on the American Heart Association Kern County Facebook page. During the celebration, local survivor Lesly Minney will share her personal journey after she suffered a heart attack that occurred after last year's event.
Additionally, standout teams will be recognized for their efforts. A short warmup will follow and then participants will be invited to enjoy their favorite physical activity safely and post their ‘healthy selfie’ on social media using #KernCountyHeartWalk.
To register for the event or to make a donation, visit BakersfieldHeartWalk.com.
Funds raised will benefit the American Heart Association and support research, advocacy, CPR training and promote better health.