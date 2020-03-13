Kern health professionals are bracing for the anticipated spread of the new coronavirus within county borders.
Although no resident has yet tested positive for COVID-19, the virus has been creeping closer to Kern County over the last several weeks, with Tulare County confirming the first positive case on Wednesday.
Public awareness of coronavirus spiked late this week, after President Donald Trump suspended flights from Europe and the NBA postponed all games indefinitely.
Trump declared a national emergency on Friday in order to move forward with measures to counteract the virus. Many Kern County residents apparently feel unprepared, clogging grocery store lines beginning Thursday to stock up on toilet paper and nonperishable food.
But while the public may be anxious over the growing possibility of a positive case in Bakersfield, health care professionals say they have been preparing for this moment for weeks.
“For us, it’s been a much steadier buildup. We’ve been watching this for a while and we started our planning far before the public was aware of this,” said Dr. Grace Tidwell, associate medical director at Omni Family Health. “As a health professional, we can see where this was going ahead of other folks.”
She said federal and state guidance pointed to the possibility of coronavirus spreading in Kern County over the next few weeks.
Although a significant increase in patients has not visited Omni waiting rooms, the health care provider has put in place procedures in case people in Kern County start coming down with the virus and begin seeing doctors. The uncertain state of the county has kept many in the Omni offices anxiously awaiting the buzzing of their electronics.
“All of our leadership have their laptops and phones by them at all times right now,” Tidwell added.
For Kern County Public Health, the public anxiety has been palpable, especially over the last few days.
“Yesterday was the busiest we’ve all been for sure,” said Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson. “The impact on our community, and the fear and the panic, seemed to increase dramatically the last two days.”
But public interest had already been steadily building.
Since the beginning of March, the department has experienced a 33 percent increase in call volume compared to February, according to department data. Traffic to kernpublichealth.com increased 335 percent in March compared to February.
To respond, three new members were recently added to an internal coronavirus task force. With federal and state guidance changing rapidly, the department needs to be ready to advise the public as well as the county’s health care providers and schools.
Corson said Public Health has handled emergencies in the past and is prepared for the next. While staffers in the office have tried to keep the mood light, any moment could trigger a dramatic shift.
“We have no known spread and we expect that will change,” Corson said of the county's status. Yet, “we’re still in preparation mode to prepare for what’s coming next.”
