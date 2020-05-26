Kern County public health officials have given local churches and houses or worship the OK to restart in-person services under guidelines issued by the state Monday.
"Kern County Public Health approves of local churches reopening, and strongly encourage our faith-based community to fully and carefully implement the recommendations from California Department of Public Health to protect against COVID-19," said public health spokeswoman Michelle Corson. "There are no additional steps for local churches to take other than implementing the modifications."
Among the guidelines for reopening, churches must limit capacity to 25 percent of the building's capacity or 100 people, whichever is less. Choral groups are not recommended, nor is shaking hands or hugging, and worshipers are urged to wear masks.
(3) comments
So the big churches will have to assign service times to the congregation members? We already have 4 different services at our church, each attended by well over 100 members. Looks like our pastors and worship leaders will have to put on triple and quadruple the number of regular services per Sabbath. They already start at 8 AM or earlier and go straight through to the afternoon, some into the evening. And what about the children? Can they attend "Sunday School"? Or will they be banned like regular school? Lots of obstacles to be encountered in this process. And who will be attending all of these services, groups, meetings and Bible studies to count noses and arrest violators?
Nobody, Scotty. There is no staff. Besides, nothing else is ever enforced, why start with this? Ridiculous attempt at control.
LOL! Like they had a say in the matter.
