Kern County health care providers report signs that omicron is here

Local health care providers have noted that within the last week, they've seen signs that omicron, a more contagious variant of COVID-19, has arrived in Kern County.
One key indication is that the demand for testing has shot up quickly in their clinics.
Dr. Olga Meave, chief medical officer for Clinica Sierra Vista, noticed big numbers Monday.
"It has gone up and it has been steady all week," she said. "We think it is going to continue for the next couple of weeks."
For instance, the south central Bakersfield clinic is equipped to handle up to 100 tests each day, but one day this past week, 180 patients were tested, Meave said. In the short term, the clinic can divert staff to handle an increase in testing, but she worries that the clinic won't be able to address the other work it does for patients with chronic conditions like diabetes.
"We can’t divert all our providers to COVID," she said.
This was also a big week of testing for Kaiser Permanente Kern County, which hit a record for the number of COVID-19 tests it performed in one day this week. And it wasn't a fluke — this week has been especially heavy, said Dina Madden, chief nursing officer of Kaiser Permanente Kern County.
"We’re actually hitting a record numbers of tests," she said.
An increase in testing has yet to show up in official Kern County Public Health Services data. Health department spokeswoman Michelle Corson said the reported testing rate in the county has decreased since Dec. 16.
This date is noteworthy because that was when another metric dramatically changed in Kern County: the test positivity rate. On Dec. 16, the seven-day positivity rate was 3.3 percent, and as of Thursday, it was 7.5 percent.
Key metric rises
The test positivity rate is the percentage of tests that come back positive. Public health experts keep an eye on this metric, because a high rate can be a sign that cases might be slipping under the radar.
In Kern County, positivity rates have tended to rise and fall with surges. The test positivity rate during the most recent surge of delta cases hit 9.8 percent on Aug. 30, within days of the highest day of cases reported. The test positivity rate hit 22.2 percent on Jan. 5 during the winter surge, also at the crest of daily cases. The pattern also held during the summer 2020 surge, when the test positivity rate hit 19.5 percent.
But Corson said that cases have not been rising in Kern this week. She attributes the jump in the test positivity rate to a decrease in testing.
"It is important to not simply look at the positivity rate, but also the number of tests that are being performed at that time," she said. "Testing positivity can increase due to a higher number of positive tests, but can also increase when total tests decreases."
Both Meave and Madden said they believe the recent holidays have played a role in the number of tests. More people have been traveling and getting together. They're getting exposed, but they're also coming in with more symptoms.
Madden said that Kaiser has seen an increase in positivity rates in its testing as well. She attributes that to the omicron variant, which is more contagious.
Taxed health systems
To date, no cases of omicron have been identified in Kern County, according to Corson. Typically, only the most severe cases in the county are sequenced. However, she also said that with 460 cases sequenced in California, many in neighboring counties, it's likely that the variant is here.
Surges of COVID-19 tend to arrive in Kern County later than the rest of the state. Corson noted Kern lagged behind Los Angeles by several weeks. She points to the state's modeling, which currently shows that in a worst-case scenario, the county could experience a significant surge in early February, peaking with 986 cases on March 4 and 716 hospitalizations on March 11.
Local health care providers said they're seeing signs of omicron in their practice already. This wave doesn't feel like the delta cases, Meave said.
"It’s more people sick, more contagious," she said.
Both Meave and Madden said they're concerned about how another wave of cases could affect the health care system. Some staffers at Kaiser have been out after the holidays.
"Our health systems are really taxed," Madden said.
Meave said the rise in testing has been stressful and overwhelming. Meave said she knows that everyone in the health care system is overworked and tired — from receptionists to those who work in inpatient and outpatient and medical coding. She's concerned that at some point, the clinics might have to ration tests.
She recommends that those who have been exposed but are asymptomatic not rush to a clinic for a test, but consult CDC guidelines for testing. Coming in the first or second day after an exposure is unlikely to turn up any useful information. The fifth day is key, she said.
Advice
For those considering revelry for New Year's Eve, health care providers advise caution.
"I would recommend people avoid large gatherings and mask," said Madden. "That is one of the greatest protections."
She added that maintaining physical distancing can also be helpful.
Meave said it's key for a person to know the vaccination status of their group. It's important to take note of any symptoms that may signal an infection.
Omicron is a variant that is known to affect those who have been vaccinated and boosted, but Meave said that those shots are important protections against the risk of severe disease and death.
Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the COVID-19 Latino Task Force, encourages anyone looking for a testing site, vaccination site or who is struggling with any aspect of COVID-19 to call the COVID-coping hotline at 661-525-5900.