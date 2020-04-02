In recent weeks, golfers from Los Angeles, Fresno and Porterville have been coming to Kern County to play golf at some of the few remaining open courses in the region, according to Allen Sorensen, owner of the North Kern Golf Course.
Despite not being designated as an essential business in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March 19 executive order, local courses have been operating while others have been forced to close in neighboring counties.
That could change soon, however.
When contacted Thursday, Kern County Public Health Services Department spokeswoman Michelle Corson said the department is evaluating local courses’ procedures in terms of following social distancing and sanitizing protocols before making a determination on their status during the pandemic.
When interviewed earlier this week, those in the local golf community believed the courses served a greater purpose to Kern County.
“This golf’s been a blessing for a lot of people,” said Joe Haggerty, director of golf at Seven Oaks Country Club. “We’re doing the best we can to abide by the rules.”
Allen Sorensen said, “I think it’s important (to have the course open), especially for a lot of our older people. It’s the only exercise they get.”
To this point, local courses had adjusted their protocols and services amid the pandemic that has included limiting one person to a golf cart, removing rakes from bunkers, eliminating dine-in services in their club’s kitchens and placing risers in the holes to avoid having people reach in for their ball.
At North Kern, a barrier had been placed between employees and customers and employees sprayed bleach on customers’ debit and credit cards, according to Brandon Tinuelas, an employee at the course.
Seven Oaks, a private course, restricted access to their course to members only and wasn’t allowing outside guests, according to Haggerty.
“The members love it because they have availability to the golf course they pay dues for,” Haggerty said.
The Delano Golf Course was forced to close its doors for only one day on March 26 after receiving a notice from the Delano Police Department. The course filed an appeal with City Manager Maribel Reyna and she deemed them essential as long as they followed social distancing guidelines, according to Cpl. Jose Madrigal of the Delano Police Department.
“We had already been practicing social distancing before the notice,” said Fortune Sordito, manager at the golf course. “There really are no other physical outlets other than golf where people can keep their distance.”
Many of Kern’s neighboring counties have ordered golf courses to be shut down during the past few weeks.
The Tulare County Board of Health ordered all courses to cease operations on March 23, according to a Facebook post from the Tulare Golf Course. On March 19, the city of Fresno declared a shelter-in-place order that closed courses, according to a Facebook post by the Riverside Golf Course in Fresno.
Los Angeles City Golf Courses ordered the closure of courses and golf practice areas until further notice on March 22, according to a news release on their website. The Ventura County Public Health Office ordered the closure of golf courses on March 20, according to a message on Olivia Links’ website.
At some local courses, there has been an increase in business over the last few weeks. At Buena Vista Golf Course, they have seen an increase in younger customers on the weekends while many of the “regulars” — typically people in their 60s and 70s — have stayed home, according to Chad Sorensen, head pro operator at the course.
“It’s the perfect sport to self-quarantine because you don’t have to be around anyone,” he said.
Rio Bravo Country Club resorted to aerifying its greens as a precautionary measure for sanitation reasons, according Shane Montoya, the club’s head golf professional. He said the aerification process is not always popular with golfers, but didn’t know what else to do given the current circumstances.
“(Remaining open) provides a sense of normalcy to the community, given the current situation of people being laid off not knowing what to do,” said Montoya. “What better way to ease that pain than coming in and playing golf with some buddies?”
(5) comments
It's all so confusing. Stay quarantined, except for emergencies, and yet, people gathering in groups is not being enforced. Why not? If this deadly easily contracted disease is not enough to warrant police action for those who endanger the rest of us, what would be?
This is a violation. These golf courses should be and will be fined!
Baby boomers are the worst. So self centered
tell all those old farts they need to be..........Wearing a mask
Wearing masks is another step people can take to protect themselves, but it should be done in addition to the other guidelines like social distancing, Birx said. Vice President Mike Pence said new mask-wearing guidelines could be issued in the next several days.
It's likely the new recommendation will say that all people should wear cloth masks outside their homes, whether they're sick or not. Some infected people don't have symptoms and can spread the virus to others without ever knowing they have it. Still, people wearing masks should exercise the same caution as if they weren't wearing masks -- stay at least six feet away from other people, avoid group gatherings, only go outside for exercise and essential errands, and wash hands when returning home.
Everything you all say is right. Some people dont get it. They are not just risking their lives, they're risking yours and mine. They just can't get it through their dumb Fox lovin skulls
