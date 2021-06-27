Kern County grapples with challenging budget yet again

Despite a growing deficit, Kern County plans to maintain many of its services over the next fiscal year.
In the newly released fiscal year 2021-22 budget, the County Administrative Office laid out the financial plan for the next 12 months. Used as a placeholder until the official document can be adopted in August, the preliminary budget nevertheless shows the economic state of the county, and the general trends that can be expected.
Once again, the county finds itself grappling with reduced revenue and an increased cost of doing business. Yet the CAO plans to restore much of the cuts brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Some departments, like the Sheriff’s Office, will even see increases if supervisors vote to approve the budget on Tuesday.
“The Preliminary Recommended Budget recognizes and addresses some of the county’s most urgent priorities including prioritizing public safety, mitigating, homelessness, investing in parks and infrastructure, maintaining library services, and increasing funding for spay/neuter programs,” Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop wrote in a memorandum attached to Tuesday’s agenda. “At the same time, the Preliminary Recommended Budget recognizes that in order to serve our community we must balance priorities and needs with fiscal realities.”
The $3 billion budget is $47.5 million less than the year before. The county says this is because $103.2 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was spent last year, bolstering county coffers.
Most of the county’s budget involves state and federal funds supervisors do not control. The preliminary budget contains $363.9 million in “discretionary revenue” that is not designated to specific purposes, which supervisors directly control. This figure is $6.6 million less than the previous year, creating a challenge for county leaders.
The challenging financial situation is made more difficult by an annual deficit that has grown from $18.2 million to $23.3 million. The county says retirement costs and expenses related to the KCSO civil rights settlement with the Department of Justice have contributed to the deficit, along with the decline in revenue.
Despite the deficit, the county plans to increase resources to several departments, including the Sheriff’s Office.
KCSO would receive a $6.1 million boost under the proposed budget, raising its funding level to $133.4 million. Much of the increase would go toward addressing pension costs and paying for 17 new positions associated with the DOJ settlement.
The department asked for $3.9 million more in funding, but that is left unfulfilled under the current plan.
Other departments slated for increases include the District Attorney’s Office and the library. The library system plans to restore positions that were eliminated during the pandemic, while the DA is expected to have more positions approved than at any point in the last three years.
Even though the county will be going into the upcoming fiscal year with a deficit, a major funding source was left out of the preliminary budget.
The county is waiting on guidance from the U.S. Treasury before incorporating $174.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act into the budget. With the guidance expected in July, the county plans to include the funds in later budget documents.
Initial plans involve using ARPA to continue to address COVID-19, backfill lost revenue, invest in infrastructure and “reward workers performing essential work.”