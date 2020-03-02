The American Heart Association will host their annual Kern County Go Red for Women Luncheon Friday to help raise funds and awareness for women's cardiovascular health, according to a news release.
The luncheon will begin with a health conference from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by the luncheon and a fashion show from 12 to 1:30 p.m. The event will be at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center, located at 801 Truxtun Ave., according to the release.
The luncheon will focus on preventing heart disease and stroke by encouraging a healthier lifestyle, education, raising critically needed funds, and building awareness, according to the release.
