The 2019 Kern County Go Red for Women Luncheon raised over $220,000 to support research and education of cardiovascular disease.
It was held Friday at the Marriott at the Convention Center on Truxtun Avenue.
The annual event is designed to raise awareness of the leading cause of death in women, cardiovascular disease.
“The Kern County Go Red for Women luncheon is a perfect example of bringing together the community to inspire health, wholeness and hope – along with informing women about their risk of stroke as well as heart disease,” Sharlet Briggs, President of Adventist Health Bakersfield said in a statement.
One in three women is living with some form of cardiovascular disease, according to the American Heart Association, and it kills one woman every 80 seconds.
To treat and prevent the disease, the Heart Association says women should understand family health history, know their numbers and make lifestyle changes like moving more, eating smart and managing blood pressure.
Smoking, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, physical inactivity, poor diet obesity and diabetes are risk factors for the disease.
