Pacific Gas and Electric Co. officials issued a weather all clear for Kern County and patrols and inspections are beginning for more than 4,000 customers impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff event.
Thus far, 82 percent of those impacted in Kern County have had their power restored, officials announced during a news conference.
Crews will work to visually inspect power lines to look for potential weather-related damage to the lines, poles and towers, according to a PG&E news release. Once the lines are deemed safe to energize, a call is made to the PG&E Control Center to complete the energization process and power is then restored to customers.
Affected residents will receive notifications when to expect their power to be restored. Katie Allen, a local PG&E spokeswoman, said it could take 24 to 48 hours after the wind event has ended for power to return.
All 35 counties impacted by the outage have been issued the all-clear decision.
The shut-offs were in response to a wind event that posed the risk for critical fire weather conditions. A red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service for Lake Isabella, Tehachapi and Fort Tejon/Frazier Park areas was in effect until the end of Friday.
PG&E confirmed early Friday that 4,287 customers were impacted by the shut-off event in Kern County on Thursday.
Southern California Edison's website reported Friday afternoon that 5,283 customers in Kern County were also affected by a power shut-off. Impacted areas included Tehachapi and unincorporated areas of Bird Springs, Horse Canyon, Loraine, Sand Canyon and Twin Oaks.
Two resource centers in Kern County have been opened for essentials such as restrooms, bottled water, electronic device charging stations and air-conditioned seating — Buck Owens' Crystal Palace at 2800 Buck Owens Blvd., and a community center located at 500 Cascade Place in Taft. Both centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the outage is in effect.
PG&E officials said during a news conference Friday night that 89 percent of impacted customers in the state had their power restored. Approximately 84,000 PG&E customers remain without power.
comments
Woke Fri AM to a flashing clock, only off couple minutes. Seems like PG&E needs to hire those Tehachapi KCFD crews (Cr 11) to do some field work checking lines near trees, scoping for fires in advance, instead of . . . after. Keep 'em 365 vs seasonal. Wore 'em out last VC fire.
My Spectrum internet was off last night. My brother-in-law in Saugus says the fire is right over the hill from their beautiful home.
