Girl Scouts’ 2020 cookie sales season kicks off Sunday as 888,000 boxes will begin circulating for sale from Madera County to Kern County, according to Shannon Pamiza, manager of recruitment and community partnerships of Girl Scouts Central California South.
Last year, Kern County scouts sold a total of 971,172 boxes of cookies. This year, Pamiza said the goal is to sell one million in Kern.
“The sales last year were very, very good,” said Pamiza. “We were very close last year (to selling one million boxes) and it’s crazy to see all we can do just in our little footprint here from Madera to Kern County.”
On Saturday morning, the scouts held their annual “mega drop” where parents and troop leaders came to Galbraith Van & Storage Co. in U-Haul box trucks to pick up thousands of cases of cookies. Thin Mints and Caramel deLites — also known as Samoas — were the most abundant of the 12 different cookie types.
“You should have seen how many (cases) there were an hour ago,” said Charles Lemaster, an employee at the storage company who still had thousands of cases to load onto trucks.
In 2019, Cyley Luna was the top cookie seller in Kern County netting a total of 3,046 boxes sold. This year, her goal is to sell 5,000 boxes.
“Every box she sells has travelled through her hands,” said Ashley Luna, Cyley’s mother. “We kind of let her just keep going and doing her thing. (Cyley) and her dad go door to door and he watches her go and protects her.”
However, Cyley has competition that is close to home as her older sister sold over 1,000 boxes last year. Collectively, the Luna family sold over 4,300 boxes in 2019, according to their mother.
Cyley’s favorite part of selling cookies is “making a difference” through the community programs the sales benefit.
“She loves being able to help people and make the world a better place,” Cyley’s mother said. “She has her birthday during cookie sales and last year we asked if she wanted to do something special, but she just wanted to keep selling more cookies.”
Cyley’s dedication to cookie sales got her mother involved in Girl Scouts and was helping direct traffic and relaying pick-up details at Saturday’s “mega drop.”
While there are no new cookie flavors available in Kern County this year, 2020 is the final year cookie connoisseurs can enjoy the Thanks-a-Lot flavor edition, according to Pamiza. She explained that the region’s supplier, ABC Bakers out of Richmond, Va., would be discontinuing the flavor after this year.
The local Girl Scouts region is also hosting a new program this year entitled the “Cookie Donor Buyout Program.” This entails supporters being able to buy out the remaining supply of a troop’s cookie booth at set prices and can either receive the amount of cookies they paid for or have the amount donated to a local charity and receive a tax deduction substantiation letter.
The cookie sales season will run from Sunday to March 15, according to Pamiza.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the girls in storefronts with their signs and I’m really looking forward to that celebration when we sell that one millionth box,” Pamiza said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.