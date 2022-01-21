Kern County forecast calls for dry skies over next two weeks

The forecast calls for unseasonably mild and dry temperatures in Kern County for the next two weeks, according to weather officials, as temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s with little chance of precipitation.
“It looks like in Kern County, in the valley portion of Kern County, it’s going to be that way for the foreseeable future,” said Bill South, meteorologist with the Hanford station of the National Weather Service. NWS focuses on the seven-day forecast, he added, but its “sister office,” the Climate Prediction Center, issues a two-week outlook, and it looks to be more of the same.
“It doesn’t look like there’s going to be any chance of rain for at least the next seven days, and probably more so for the next two weeks,” he added, noting the precipitation levels were considered “below normal.”
South also said the forecast calls for fog, especially in the northern parts of the county, including Wasco, McFarland and Delano, at night and in the early morning hours each day for the next week.
Weather officials also noted for Kern County’s mountains and desert regions, wind gusts of up to 50 mph prompted an advisory in place until Saturday afternoon.
While the weather makes for a mild winter, it also prompted state water officials to remind Californians on Thursday the state was preparing for a “dry year,” even as State Water Project officials upped their allocation from zero percent to 15 percent due to a stormy December.
“December storms enabled (the Department of Water Resources) to convey and store water in San Luis Reservoir, which allows for a modest increase in water deliveries this year,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “But severe drought is not over. Dry conditions have already returned in January. Californians must continue to conserve as the state plans for a third dry year.”