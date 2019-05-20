The Kern County Fire Department extinguished a residential fire at the around 4 p.m. on Friday at the 600 block of Sequoia Drive in Oildale, according to a news release.
When they arrived on scene, firefighters discovered a 1,000-square-foot house with smoke coming from the south side and the attic, the release said.
Firefighters forced entry into the house and found fire and smoke throughout. After a search, firefighters did not find anyone in the house, according to the fire department.
No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported, the fire department said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.