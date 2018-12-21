The Kern County Fire Department's Emergency Communication Center received multiple calls of a mobile home on fire in Frazier Park on Thursday.
Fire trucks were dispatched to the Lake of the Woods Mobile Village.
Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the fire. Two adults and one minor were rescued from the mobile home.
No civilians were reported injured but four dogs, one cat and one rabbit died in the fire, according to the report.
The structure value lose was at $80,000, according to the report.
