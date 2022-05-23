Kern County Fire hosting women's training camp

The Kern County Fire Department is excited to announce its first Inspiring Women Through Opportunities training camp.
The event is a one-day training camp, focusing on the physical and mental application it takes to become a firefighter with the Kern County Fire Department. It was take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4 at the Olive Drive Fire Training Facility at 5642 Victor St. in Bakersfield.
Firefighters will be on hand discussing the physical aspects of the job, everything from the initial physical fitness test to get into the fire academy to what it feels like spraying a fire hose.
We will also be looking at ways to study for the written exam portion of getting into the fire service. Finally, each “recruit” will be getting an exclusive, hands-on experience with the tools of the trade, such as the Jaws of Life extraction tool, according to a KCFD news release.
The Kern County Fire Department will be fitting each potential firefighter will Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which will allow them to know what it feels like to be in "turnouts" while carrying rescue tools, a ladder and a hose.
Attendees must be at least 18 years old. The event is open to anyone who has thought about firefighting as a career. Space is limited, and an RSVP is required. Registration will close June 1 or when the camp is full.