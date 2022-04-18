Kern County Fire holding community fairs to raise awareness of wildfire danger

The Kern County Fire Department is holding three free fairs for mountain communities to help residents prepare for wildfire emergencies.
The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are partnering with the Fire Department to host the fairs.
The fairs will take place at the following times and locations: from 8 a.m. and noon on Saturday at Frazier Mountain Park located at 3801 Park Drive in Frazier Park; from 8 a.m. and noon on April 30 at Golden Hills Community Service District located at 21415 Reeves St., Tehachapi; and from 8 a.m. and noon on May 14 at Lake Isabella Park located at 5000 Lake Isabella Blvd., Lake Isabella.
Free food and drinks will be available at all fairs. The county will also provide helicopter demonstrations, face painting, Smokey the Bear and more.
All members of the community are invited to join.