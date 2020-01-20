If former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger's own sports competition names you the world's strongest firefighter, you must be pretty tough.
Lucky for Kern County, that titan protects us.
Ben Gallaher, an engineer for the Kern County Fire Department, was crowned the top firefighter at the Arnold Pro Strongman USA Championship Saturday in Santa Monica. Gallaher faced off against competitors from around the world.
"This weekend was incredible! I was blessed with the opportunity to compete @arnoldsports #WorldsStrongestFirefighter competition @santamonicapier against some of the strongest, most honorable and coolest people I’ve ever had the honor to compete with," Gallaher wrote in an Instagram post. "On top of that, I was able to pull out a hard fought win!"
Those who were named Arnold Pro Strongman winners Saturday qualified for the Arnold Strongman Classic, which will take place March 5 to 8 in Columbus, Ohio.
