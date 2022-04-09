 Skip to main content
Kern County Fire Emergency Communications Center reaccredited

The Kern County Fire Department battled a grass fire near the Kern River several hundred yards east of the North Chester Avenue bridge, near East Beardsley Avenue and Hart Street, in September 2021.

The Kern County Fire Emergency Communications Center has been reaccredited by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch for the seventh time, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

The communication center is only the 19th to achieve such a status, a KCFD news release said.

“This process is undertaken by communications centers who desire to be the best of the best.” said Kim Rigden, associate director of accreditation for the academies. “The Kern County Fire Emergency Communications Center should be very proud of this achievement and the wonderful services they provide to the community and their emergency responders.”

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week begins Sunday.

