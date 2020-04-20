The Kern County Fire Department attributed an uptick in local fires last month to the state's stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Seventy-three percent of burn injuries happen in the home,” said Andrew Freeborn said, public information officer for KCFD. “With everyone spending time in their homes, it’s reasonable that those numbers (of fires) will go up.”
KCFD responded to 255 fires last month, 26 more than March 2019.
Freeborn said the county department instituted a safety messaging system about house fires as soon as Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home guidelines were implemented on March 19. KCFD has made a fire safety coloring book and free downloadable fire safety E-books available on their website, Freeborn said.
He emphasized safety measures such as not leaving open flames in the kitchen unattended, smoke detectors being activated at home, not leaving candles unattended, and advised people not to smoke in bed.
Additionally, KCFD responded to more fires in January and February this year when compared to 2019, which Freeborn attributed to the winter being “drier and colder” this year.
Freeborn is not ready to speculate about the causes or frequency of fires for April until he has complete statistical data at the end of the month.
Last week, KCFD responded to two fatal residential fires in Oildale. On Monday morning, the department put out to a commercial fire at the historic Shafter Depot Museum that resulted in $16,000 worth of damage.
“It will be interesting to see what happens,” Freeborn said. “March was affected with the stay-at-home guidelines. We’ll see how that has potentially impacted our community (when the April numbers are available).”
The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to fewer fires from March 20 to April 20 when compared to 2019’s numbers, according to BFD Battalion Chief Casey Snow. In 2019, BFD responded to 221 total fires during the 30-day period while in 2020 they responded to only 202.
Regardless, Snow said fire safety was something people needed to be aware of with more meals being cooked at home during the coronavirus shutdown.
Snow said BFD has continued to inform the public about standard fire prevention information throughout the pandemic but has also focused on putting out health-related information regarding COVID-19.
Cooking, heating and electricity are the leading causes of home fires, and added caution is urged for the public spending more time at home during this time said to Susan McKelvey, communications manager at the National Fire Protection Association.
McKelvey pointed to unattended cooking as being particularly hazardous.
“As many households are now dealing with unusual routines and out-of-the-ordinary circumstances, such as kids home from school and parents working from home, there’s greater potential for distracted cooking,” she said in a news release at the outset of the pandemic.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department re-emphasized the importance of reviewing fire escape plans for families following two residential structure fires on April 16 that resulted in three fatalities. The department released its Family Instructions for Rapid Escape guide and coloring book to promote escape and safety plans.
