The Kern County Fire Department has been awarded $2.9 million for critically needed equipment, according to a KCFD Facebook post on Tuesday.
The post stated that the department will use the grant money to replace “the decades-old” Self Contained Breathing Apparatus that’s currently in use.
KCFD thanked Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, and his staff for acquiring the “much needed grant funding.”
What is important here is they got additional money that they needed.
Exactly. It's a shame there are those so hyper-partisan that they can't see the importance of this grant for our community...
it must be election time....every 4 years...like clockwork.....What has Kevin McCarthy done for the district? BY CHRISTINE BEDELL cbedell@bakersfield.com Oct 24, 2015 Updated Sep 13, 2016... So we asked around: What has McCarthy done for the people back home?... and all the Republicans said.......
Kevin McCarthy is a PO Republican S. His head is so far up Trump's rear end he can see his tonsils. He is gonna pay.
Revenge is a dish best served cold.
Oh really dweeb? You're about to find out how cold it is sweetheart. Mouthwash, buckshot. Rinse well and use a double barrel just to make sure you get it done.
