Esther drive fire 2 (copy)

KCFD responds to a house fire at the 2000 block of Esther Drive in November 2019.

 Courtesy of Kern County Fire Department

The Kern County Fire Department has been awarded $2.9 million for critically needed equipment, according to a KCFD Facebook post on Tuesday.

The post stated that the department will use the grant money to replace “the decades-old” Self Contained Breathing Apparatus that’s currently in use.

KCFD thanked Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, and his staff for acquiring the “much needed grant funding.”

Fightingsideofme
Fightingsideofme

What is important here is they got additional money that they needed.

Gene Pool Chlorinator
Gene Pool Chlorinator

Exactly. It's a shame there are those so hyper-partisan that they can't see the importance of this grant for our community...

Masked 2020
Masked 2020

it must be election time....every 4 years...like clockwork.....What has Kevin McCarthy done for the district? BY CHRISTINE BEDELL cbedell@bakersfield.com Oct 24, 2015 Updated Sep 13, 2016... So we asked around: What has McCarthy done for the people back home?... and all the Republicans said.......

Moardeeb
Moardeeb

Kevin McCarthy is a PO Republican S. His head is so far up Trump's rear end he can see his tonsils. He is gonna pay.

Revenge is a dish best served cold.

Bodysnatcher
Bodysnatcher

Oh really dweeb? You're about to find out how cold it is sweetheart. Mouthwash, buckshot. Rinse well and use a double barrel just to make sure you get it done.

