Kern County Fire Department reports historic 2020 fire season

The Kern County Fire Department said 2020 was a historic fire season for California, with approximately 4.2 million acres burned across California. In 2019, fires consumed about 250,000 acres.
“Last year was really, really tough,” said Erica Bain, public information officer for the KCFD. “We were in a historic fire season for the state, we are in a pandemic.”
The statistics were released Tuesday in a report detailing the department's responses and actions during 2020. As a result of the many fires, equipment-hours for the department increased by 249 percent from 2019.
Equipment-hours detail the amount of time different vehicles and personnel must work when incidents arise.
Bain said much equipment was delivered outside of Kern County, which contributed to the major increase. The KCFD spent about 80,000 hours outside of Kern County assisting with wildfires, according to the department's report.
The KCFD also saw a record increase in the number of incidents and responses. In 2020, there were 57,055 incidents and 87,837 responses. The number of incidents has increased 43 percent from 10 years ago and 16 percent from five years ago. The number of responses has increased 39 percent from 10 years ago and 12 percent from five years ago, according to the department’s report.
Incidents are calls to the department that can require a response. A response is equipment or personnel sent to help with the caller’s concerns.
Bain attributes the increases to the large number of fires that ravaged California in 2020.
On average, the department had 111 calls per day in 2020 and about 30,000 calls to emergency medical services from March 2020 to December 2020.
With the pandemic, the amount of personal protective equipment used by the KCFD totaled 33,507 medical gowns, 38,108 face masks, 59,486 N95 masks and 131,500 medical gloves.
Bain said the appearance of COVID-19 cases within the department motivated firefighters to take extra precautions. Furthermore, many personnel must interact with the general public and need to ensure their safety as well.
“As soon as the pandemic hit, we created a task force in the department,” Bain said. “We took this very, very (seriously) from day one because we are the ones that need to be there in emergencies.”
The KCFD reported that the Emergency Communications Center helped guide, over the phone, the delivery of 15 babies in 2020.
“You can’t even imagine the things that (dispatchers) deal with on a day-to-day basis.” Bain said. “They are really some of the unsung heroes."