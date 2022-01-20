Kern County Fire Department graduates 25 new recruits Thursday

The Kern County Fire Department held a graduation ceremony Thursday for 25 of its newest recruits.
Class of 21-2 will be on probationary status for one year and then assume the rank of firefighter, said Erica Bain, spokeswoman for the KCFD.
Historically, the job of a firefighter can be traced back to the Roman Empire, said KCFD Fire Chief Aaron Duncan in his address to the new probationary firefighters. The job is unrelenting and requires demanding calls to be addressed time and time again, he added. Through the sleepless nights and long hours, Duncan reminded them that the KCFD will support them, as well as to rely on their own families for support.
Success, he told the newest class, is to better the community with all their actions.
“Today, our community and our Fire Department has just gotten better,” Duncan said.
KCFD Division Chief Derek Tisinger said the newest firefighter must deal with a record fire season, year after year. The pandemic has also impacted their operations. However, as firefighters, they must all rise to address these challenges, he added.
From the newest class, Ethan Kirkorian was awarded the Outstanding Recruit Award by his classmates for his academic and leadership abilities.
Though rough times might wear on them, the firefighters must abide by one guiding principle: service above all, said KCFD Capt. James Agee.