The Kern County Fire Department received calls for a grass fire near Highway 58 and General Beale Road in Edison on Sunday at about 4 p.m.
First crews on the scene found a fire about a quarter of an acre in size in light with a slow rate of spread about three miles east of General Beale Road.
Favorable weather conditions and an aggressive attack by firefighters contained the fire to about a half of an acre in size.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and there were no reported injuries.
