Kern County Fire Deparment firefighters battled a fire at an approximately 1,400 square foot single story home in Taft on Sunday morning at about 5:25 a.m.
After forcing entry into the locked home, firefighters got water on the fire inside the home and vented out the smoke.
No one was in the home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is undetermined but an electrical cause could not be ruled out.
