Kern County Fire Department announces prescribed burn

The Kern County Fire Department will be conducting a prescribed burn Tuesday to increase public safety, weather permitting.
The prescribed burn is expected to take place from 4 p.m. to midnight near the intersection of Highways 223 and 58, according to the KCFD news release.
During the prescribed burn, traffic along Highway 223 may be impacted.
Residents in the area may smell or see smoke. Whenever a fire is burning nearby, KCFD officials ask residents to stay extra vigilant with regard to keeping informed about changes in fire activity.
The KCFD also reminds residents that the hazard reduction-clearance deadline for properties is June 1.