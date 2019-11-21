Kern County firefighters put out several sheds on fire in Oildale Thursday morning that threatened to spread to nearby homes.
Crews responded just after 7 a.m. to the 700 block of Woodrow Avenue where large amounts of smoke could be seen coming from the sheds in the backyard of a home, according to a fire department news release.
Damage was estimated at $20,000.
