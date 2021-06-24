Kern County Fire Chief David Witt announces retirement

Kern County Fire Chief David Witt has announced he will retire July 31.
Appointed to interim chief and then chief after the resignation of Brian Marshall in 2019, Witt has been in his position for about two years.
He took over at a difficult time in the department's history. A structural deficit evaluated at around $10 million last year has strained both the county's general fund and the KCFD budget.
Costing more than it is allotted each year, the fire department has tried under Witt's tenure to both cut unnecessary costs and increase revenue to address the hole in its budget.
A prolonged "fire season" coupled with the coronavirus pandemic has further tested the department. Already short staffed, firefighters spent much of 2020 dealing with injuries and illnesses.
Still, KCFD stood by its chief during the retirement announcement.
"In his tenure as chief he has accomplished great things with the support of the men and women of the Kern County Fire Department," KCFD said in a Facebook post on Thursday. "Among these accomplishments include improvements to firefighter safety, facilities, equipment, and operational organization."
The Fire Department said in the post Witt would work to ensure an orderly transition takes place between himself and the next chief.
Witt served in KCFD for nearly 20 years before becoming chief. He was deputy chief for two years before supervisors appointed him to the top position in June of 2019.
With this latest announcement, the county faces another search for chief. Marshall served as chief for about seven years before stepping down to fill a position in the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.
KCFD did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
“We thank Chief Witt for his years of service to the residents of Kern County, and particularly for his leadership as our fire chief. We wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement," Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop wrote in an email. "We look forward to naming a new chief in the weeks ahead that will continue to build on the great work Chief Witt has done to set our county’s Fire Department on a course for a bright and successful future.”