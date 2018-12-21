Kern County Fire Chief Brian Marshall has stepped down to become chief of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, a position appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown.
Kern County Spokesperson Megan Person said Marshall recently submitted his notice, and the county would consider its options for filling his position after the start of the new year.
Marshall has served as the county’s fire chief since 2012. He has worked in the department since 1987.
The position does not require state Senate confirmation.
A news release sent by the governor’s office did not include Marshall’s projected start date.
