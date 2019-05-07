A vegetation fire at the Kern National Wildlife Refuge consumed at least 1,500 acres Tuesday evening and was not contained as of 8 p.m.
First reported at approximately 5 p.m., according to the Kern County Fire Department, multiple county fire crews responded to the area, working against strong winds that helped the fire spread.
Air crews and tankers with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection assisted Kern County Fire during the incident.
The department closed areas along Corcoran Road as a result of the fire.
At around 8 p.m., the department said it did not know when the fire would be contained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.